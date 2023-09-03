2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Car slams into Solon Burger King, police say

A car drove into a Burger King chain store in Solon Sunday afternoon, according to Solon Police...
A car drove into a Burger King chain store in Solon Sunday afternoon, according to Solon Police officials.(Solon Police)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A car drove into a Burger King chain store in Solon Sunday afternoon, according to police officials.

Solon Police says the incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. at the Burger King, located at 34275 Aurora Rd.

There is no word on injuries.

SPD did not specify what led to the crash.

19 News has reached out to Solon Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

A car crash in Lorain County Saturday evening killed one person and injured another, according...
Lorain County crash kills 1, injures 1, troopers say
The riverboat stopped along the Chena River at a village. We learned about the Athabascan...
Traveling with Tan Day 5 - Chena Village
Riverboat tour in Fairbanks down the Chema and Tanana Rivers.
Traveling with Tan Day 5 - Riverboat tour
My wife and I actually got 24 dollars in pure Alaskan gold. Learned quite a bit about the...
Traveling with Tan Day 5 - Panning for gold