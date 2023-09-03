Cleveland Browns announce midfield logo following fan vote

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced that Brownie the Elf will be back at the 50-yard line this season at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Fans were able to vote between Brownie and the new dog logo, which was also voted on by fans.

The announcement came from the Browns on Wednesday.

THE SHOW GOES ON!!



Brownie is staying on the 50! pic.twitter.com/uRQERP3uba — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 30, 2023

field vote king defends his crown 👑 pic.twitter.com/20JmDw5Wak — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 30, 2023

The Browns will be back in the stadium on Sept. 10 for the season-opener against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

