Cleveland Browns announce midfield logo following fan vote

Brownie field logo reveal
Brownie field logo reveal(Aerial Agents/Cleveland Browns)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced that Brownie the Elf will be back at the 50-yard line this season at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Fans were able to vote between Brownie and the new dog logo, which was also voted on by fans.

The announcement came from the Browns on Wednesday.

The Browns will be back in the stadium on Sept. 10 for the season-opener against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

