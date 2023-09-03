2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clinic caregivers reach agreement for new contract

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Caregivers at Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract for union members, according to a release from SEIU 1199 WV/KY/OH.

The release said the union members at Lutheran Hospital and hospital executives have been working on a fair contract since early April.

The new contract lasts three years, according to the union.

Saturday afternoon, they reached a contract that both sides feel will allow the nearly 200 workers to enjoy “improved wages and benefits.”

“The union and the hospital are proud that the new agreement provides fair benefits and greatly improved wages for union members, while allowing the hospital to continue to provide excellent care to the patient community,” the union said.

Caregivers held a rally and informational picket in front of Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital just over two weeks ago demanding these fair changes in their contracts.

