Lorain County crash kills 1, injures 1, troopers say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crash in Lorain County Saturday evening killed one person and injured another, according to troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says the one-car crash occurred at 9:58 p.m. on Albrecht Road in New Russia Township.

Troopers say a 2013 Mercedes-Benz headed westbound went off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned multiple times.

Troopers say the 24-year-old driver, Caleb Hughley of Oberlin, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

OSHP confirmed Hughley died at the scene.

A 23-year-old passenger in the car sustained minor injuries, troopers say, and was transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

Troopers confirmed the crash remains under investigation.

