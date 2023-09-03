Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot and humid ‘unofficial’ end of summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s sunshine will include a few afternoon clouds and a rise in relative humidity levels as highs head for the upper 80s.

Tonight, will be muggy and very mild with lows in the low 70s.

Labor Day will be mainly sunny, hot and humid with highs around 90.

Sunshine, heat and humidity continue on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs both days near 90.

Under partly cloudy skies on Thursday, expect scattered showers and highs in the low 80s.

