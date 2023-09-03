2 Strong 4 Bullies
One dead in Alliance officer-involved shooting(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal shooting involving an Alliance police officer is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, according to a spokesman with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Ohio BCI was requested around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, according to the spokesman, Steve Irwin.

Irwin said no officers were injured in the shooting, which happened on South Linden Avenue in Alliance.

The person shot in the incident has not yet been identified.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

19 News reached out to Alliance Police Department, but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

