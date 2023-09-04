Alliance Police: Man fatally shot by officers held knife to woman’s throat, used her as a shield

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Alliance Police say the man fatally shot by officers Sunday afternoon used a woman as a shield.

Alliance Police officials say the incident occurred at 1:39 p.m. at an apartment in the 800 block of Linden Avenue.

Officers received a 911 call saying the man was holding a knife to the woman’s throat, APD says.

Alliance Police says multiple officers arrived at the scene and found the man still holding a knife at the woman’s throat.

The man, identified as 59-year-old George Appleby, retreated to the apartment and locked the door.

APD says Appleby still was holding the knife at the woman’s throat and used her as a shield as officers breached through the door.

An officer fired their service weapon twice following repeated commands to drop the knife, striking Appleby.

Appleby later died at the scene, APD confirmed.

APD says the woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for cuts on her throat and released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), who responded to the scene at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday, are still investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

