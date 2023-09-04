Armed suspects steal cigarettes, vape, employee’s phone from Cleveland store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for three armed suspects who robbed a store on the city’s West side.

Police said the aggravated robbery happened on Aug. 17 at 8808 Detroit Rd.

The thieves stole cigarettes, vape pens and an employees phone.

After the robbery, the suspects fled northbound on W. 89th Street.

There were no injuries.

If you have any information, please contact the First District Detective Kosko at (216) 623-2529 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

