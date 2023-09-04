2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland community bands together after food bank closure

By Angie Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A small community in Cleveland is rallying together after the Bigman’s Food Bank on Kinsman road was shut down Aug. 17.

According to one of the volunteers, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank shut down the pantry after finding mice droppings inside of the building.

“Due to the area, and deterioration of the building; it has caused, still the mice to continue,” Let’s Pray Ministries’s Pastor Pamela Brown said. “There’s got to be an answer and a solution to this.”

The volunteers hosted a community meeting, hoping to find a solution, to no avail.

Still, members of the community greatly affected by the decision from Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

“But I need the food to feed my children… and to do what I have to do for my children.”

