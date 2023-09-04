Cleveland crash hospitalizes 6 children, 2 adults

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight people were injured in a crash Sunday night, according to Cleveland EMS.

Six children and two adults were transported from the crash, Cleveland EMS said, with the children ranging in age from 2 to 12 years old.

All were reported to be in serious condition.

Cleveland EMS said the car crashed into a pole in the area of West 58th Street and Denison Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

19 News reached out to Cleveland police for more information, but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

