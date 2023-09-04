2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland firefighter injured fighting fire on city’s East side(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was injured fighting a house fire on the city’s East side Monday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the vacant home in the 3300 block of E. 146th St. around 2:50 p.m.

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The firefighter fell through the floor, but is expected to be ok.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

