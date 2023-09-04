2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Firefighters host ‘Fill The Boot’ fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sunday morning on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, a line of traffic as cars slowed down to hand firefighters money.

They’re doing it for a good cause: ‘Fill the Boot.’

“We have our members out across the city, standing out in front of the fire stations, downtown at the air show at the ballgames, collecting money for children with muscular dystrophy. This started in 1958 and quickly started as one of their main charitable efforts,” said Jake Konys, Secretary of the Association of Cleveland Firefighters, Local 93.

Fire stations all over the Greater Cleveland area participate, raising thousands and thousands of dollars and even creating a rivalry to see who can raise the most money Labor Day Weekend.

Click here to find out more about the Muscular Dystrophy Assocation.

