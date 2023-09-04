Cleveland police: 15 people inside SUV when it crashed into a pole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Six children and two adults were taken to the hospital Sunday evening after the SUV they were riding in crashed into a pole on the city’s West side.

Cleveland EMS said the six children range in age from two to 12.

All of the victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with serious injuries. Their names have not been released.

According to Cleveland police, there were a total of 15 people inside the SUV.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at W. 58th Street and Denison Avenue.

After the crash, police said the driver fled the scene and remains on the loose.

