Cleveland Police: Child trapped, injured after car crashes into apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital after being trapped by a car that crashed into an apartment building on Cleveland’s West Side early Monday morning.

Cleveland Police says the crash happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. at the Cielo Azul Apartments, located at 4072 Fulton Rd. in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

CPD says EMS transported the 7-year-old boy to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

Police officials confirmed the man driving the car will be taken into custody.

Both individuals’ conditions are unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.