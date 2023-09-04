2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Stockyards shooting hospitalizes 1

Cleveland Police cars
Cleveland Police cars(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized early Monday morning following a shooting in Cleveland.

Cleveland EMS say the shooting happened at approximately 3:24 a.m. in the 6500 block of Dennison Avenue, in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

EMS says they transported the 37-year-old to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

The motives for the shooting are unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital after being trapped by a car that crashed into an apartment...
Cleveland Police: Child trapped, injured after car crashes into apartment building
Cleveland Police: Child trapped, injured after car crashes into apartment building
Cleveland Police: Child trapped, injured after car crashes into apartment building
North Pole, Alaska. Of course Santa is here.
Traveling with Tan Day 6 - Santa Clause House
Meet Tony. Our awesome bus driver.
Traveling with Tan Day 6 - Alaska pipeline