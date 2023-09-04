Cleveland Stockyards shooting hospitalizes 1
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized early Monday morning following a shooting in Cleveland.
Cleveland EMS say the shooting happened at approximately 3:24 a.m. in the 6500 block of Dennison Avenue, in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.
EMS says they transported the 37-year-old to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.
The motives for the shooting are unknown.
19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.
