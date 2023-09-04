Cleveland Stockyards shooting hospitalizes 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized early Monday morning following a shooting in Cleveland.

Cleveland EMS say the shooting happened at approximately 3:24 a.m. in the 6500 block of Dennison Avenue, in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

EMS says they transported the 37-year-old to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

The motives for the shooting are unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

