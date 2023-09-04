4-car crash closes I-480 West in Brooklyn Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash closed down I-480 West in Brooklyn Heights.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:38 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bridget Matt.

Matt confirmed the 4-car crash at milepost 18.8, which has since shut down all lanes.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

There is also no word on injuries.

19 News has reached out to Brooklyn Heights Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.