Elyria police investigate 2 shootings over holiday weekend

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left one man dead over the holiday weekend.

According to police, the first of the two shootings happened on Friday around 10:01 p.m.

They responded to University Hospital for a man with a gunshot wound, who was later released with a non-life threatening injury.

During the investigation, police said 20-year-old Noah Emerson was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

He is being held at the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department until his initial hearing.

The second of the two shootings was on Saturday around 3:12 a.m. in the parking lot of The Chronicle Telegram, located at 225 East Avenue.

The man was taken to University Hospitals, where police said he was pronounced dead.

The Elyria Police Department is still investigating both of these incidents.

Anyone with information on these shooting is asked to contact Detective Larson at 440-326-1211 or jlarson@cityofelyria.org.

You may also submit an anonymous tip by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 84741.

