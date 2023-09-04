2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Geneva school buses cleared to be back on the road

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Geneva Area City School District said all their bus routes will resume Tuesday after repairs were made to their school buses.

On Friday, Sept. 1, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers inspected the district’s 22 buses and deemed 11 of them unsafe.

School officials said their mechanics worked over the weekend and the buses have passed a re-inspection.

Officials began the school year with 23 operational school buses; however, one was in a crash, leaving 22 available buses.

Geneva High School bus carrying volleyball team involved in Gates Mills crash

The accident happened on Aug. 29 in Gates Mills.

The Geneva Area City School District bus was transporting the high school volleyball team to Hawken, when they were involved in a three vehicle accident on Mayfield Road in Gates Mills.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Traveling with Tan: 19 News viewers join Jeff for 13-day Alaska trip
Traveling with Tan: 19 News viewers join Jeff for 13-day Alaska trip
Jerome Freeman
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for 2021 Cleveland murder
More gift card scams targeting residents in Northeast Ohio
Detroit Road robbery
Armed suspects steal cigarettes, vape, employee’s phone from Cleveland store