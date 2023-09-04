Geneva school buses cleared to be back on the road

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Geneva Area City School District said all their bus routes will resume Tuesday after repairs were made to their school buses.

On Friday, Sept. 1, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers inspected the district’s 22 buses and deemed 11 of them unsafe.

School officials said their mechanics worked over the weekend and the buses have passed a re-inspection.

Officials began the school year with 23 operational school buses; however, one was in a crash, leaving 22 available buses.

The accident happened on Aug. 29 in Gates Mills.

The Geneva Area City School District bus was transporting the high school volleyball team to Hawken, when they were involved in a three vehicle accident on Mayfield Road in Gates Mills.

There were no injuries.

