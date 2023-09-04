2 Strong 4 Bullies
James A. Garfield National Historic Site brings $2M to Mentor, nearby communities

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 32,000 people visited the James A. Garfield National Historic Site in 2022 and spent $1.3 million in Mentor and surrounding communities, according to a new National Park Service (NPS) report.

The report also states tourism supported 19 local jobs and the cumulative economic benefit was $2 million.

Below are figures the report said tourists spent in the Mentor area:

  • $433,000 locally on lodging
  • $377,000 in restaurants
  • $66,000 on groceries

“National park tourism is a significant driver in the national economy, returning more than $10 for every $1 invested in the National Park Service, and it’s a big factor in our local economy as well. We appreciate the partnership and support of our neighbors and are glad to be able to give back by helping to sustain local communities,” said Site Manager Todd Arrington.

The James A. Garfield National Historic Site, located in the 8000 block of Mentor Ave., preserves the estate and property of James A. Garfield, the 20th president of the United States.

