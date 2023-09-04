2 Strong 4 Bullies
Maple Heights police: Pregnant woman, unborn baby, man killed in Labor Day shooting

Maple Heights shooting
Maple Heights shooting(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Maple Heights Monday killed a pregnant woman, her unborn baby and a man, according to Maple Heights police.

Police said around 3:50 p.m., a fight broke out at a pavillion in Stafford Park.

During the altercation, police said a 29-year-old man pulled out a gun, shooting and killing a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old pregnant woman.

A 13-year-old was also hurt in the shooting, but police said they were only grazed by a bullet and face no life-threatening injuries.

The shooter is in custody, according to police on scene, who said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

Police said the shooter and victims are related and have a long-standing feud.

Ohio BCI continue to investigate the incident.

