2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

More gift card scams targeting residents in Northeast Ohio

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two gift card scams are one again targeting residents, according to Perkins Township police officers.

In one scam, the thief places a bar code, usually a sticker, over the top of the actual card you are looking to purchase at the store.

When you purchase the card, the cashier ends up depositing money onto the bar code, not the sticker.

One way to make sure this does not happen to you, is to match the last four digits of the actual card number with the last four digits on your receipt.

The second scam involves the phone.

Police said once the scammer gets you on the phone, they pretend to be from the IRS or Social Security and threaten to have you arrested or deported if you don’t purchase a gift card and give them the card number.

According to police, this scam seems very realistic and they will probably have some information on you that leads you to believe it is legit.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Detroit Road robbery
Armed suspects steal cigarettes, vape, employee’s phone from Cleveland store
Cleveland police: 15 people inside SUV when it crashed into a pole
A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital after being trapped by a car that crashed into an apartment...
Cleveland Police: Child trapped, injured after car crashes into apartment building
Cleveland Police cars
Cleveland Stockyards shooting hospitalizes 1