More gift card scams targeting residents in Northeast Ohio

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two gift card scams are one again targeting residents, according to Perkins Township police officers.

In one scam, the thief places a bar code, usually a sticker, over the top of the actual card you are looking to purchase at the store.

When you purchase the card, the cashier ends up depositing money onto the bar code, not the sticker.

One way to make sure this does not happen to you, is to match the last four digits of the actual card number with the last four digits on your receipt.

The second scam involves the phone.

Police said once the scammer gets you on the phone, they pretend to be from the IRS or Social Security and threaten to have you arrested or deported if you don’t purchase a gift card and give them the card number.

According to police, this scam seems very realistic and they will probably have some information on you that leads you to believe it is legit.

