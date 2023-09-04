Northeast Ohio Weather: Cranking up the heat and humidity

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Labor Day will feature more sun than clouds with plenty of heat and humidity as highs top around 90.

As skies clear, tonight will be warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Sunshine, heat and humidity return on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs both days approach 90.

Wednesday afternoon and overnight may include showers and thunder.

Under partly cloudy skies on Thursday, expect scattered showers and storms with highs around 80.

Friday promises partly cloudy skies and highs only in the low to mid 70s.

