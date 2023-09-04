2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Cranking up the heat and humidity

By Jon Loufman
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Labor Day will feature more sun than clouds with plenty of heat and humidity as highs top around 90.

As skies clear, tonight will be warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Sunshine, heat and humidity return on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs both days approach 90.

Wednesday afternoon and overnight may include showers and thunder.

Under partly cloudy skies on Thursday, expect scattered showers and storms with highs around 80.

Friday promises partly cloudy skies and highs only in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Northeast Ohio Weather: Cranking up the heat and humidity
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cranking up the heat and humidity

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: Cranking up the heat and humidity
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cranking up the heat and humidity
19 First Alert Forecast Sept 3, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast September 3, 2023
Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot and humid ‘unofficial’ end of summer
Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot and humid ‘unofficial’ end of summer
Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot and humid ‘unofficial’ end of summer
Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot and humid ‘unofficial’ end of summer