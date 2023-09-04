Parma City Schools closed Tuesday due to high heat

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma City Schools closed Tuesday due to heat
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma City Schools announced Monday afternoon that school will be canceled Tuesday due to excessive heat.

Tuesday was set to be the first day for students, according to the district’s website.

The district said most of the classrooms do not have air conditioning, and the high temperatures would make teaching and learning very difficult.

According to the district, they do not currently plan on canceling any more school days this week due to temperature.

