Parma City Schools closed Tuesday due to high heat

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma City Schools announced Monday afternoon that school will be canceled Tuesday due to excessive heat.

Tuesday was set to be the first day for students, according to the district’s website.

The district said most of the classrooms do not have air conditioning, and the high temperatures would make teaching and learning very difficult.

According to the district, they do not currently plan on canceling any more school days this week due to temperature.

