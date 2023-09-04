Solon Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Solon Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

SPD says Kinley Hubbard was last seen at 6 a.m. Monday after leaving her home, located on Navajo Trail.

Police say she is possibly wearing a lavender/purple backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

