U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for 2021 Cleveland murder

Jerome Freeman
Jerome Freeman((Source: U.S. Marshals))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and Cleveland police are looking for a man wanted for a murder in February 2021.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Jerome Freeman fled after the murder on Lorain Avenue and remains on the loose.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for any information leading to his capture.

Freeman, 22, is a Black man, standing approximately 6 feet and weighing about 170 lbs.

Freeman is known to frequent the Cleveland area, said the U.S. Marshals.

Anyone with information concerning Freeman can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html

