Woman struck, killed in Perry Township crash
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash in Perry Township left one woman dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to a release from OSHP, around 5:10 Sunday night they were called to investigate a crash on SR 172 near Lennox Avenue.

A pedestrian, 51-year-old Stacy Antill, was attempting to cross SR 172 when a white 2006 Ford E-250 van traveling eastbound hit her in the road.

Antill, of Steubenville, was taken to Mercy Hospital by Perry Township Fire Department with life threatening injuries.

She later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, OSHP said.

The van was being driven by a 29-year-old Massillon man who was uninjured in the crash.

OSHP said alcohol is considered to be a factor, but the crash still remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

