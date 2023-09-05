2 shot at gas station in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot at a gas station on the city’s East side early Tuesday.

Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. at the Fuel Point gas station at E. 79th Street and Chester Avenue.

This is in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.

According to police, one man was shot in the face and one man was shot in the leg.

Both victims transported themselves to a local hospital

