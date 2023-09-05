2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brooklyn hiker rescued after falling 35 feet down cliff(Parma Fire Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A hiker was rescued after falling 35 feet down a cliff in Brooklyn, Parma firefighters confirmed.

Members of the Parma Fire Department who are on thee regional technical rescue team SERT assisted Brooklyn first responders with the rescue mission on Sept. 1, according to PFD.

PFD said a rope system and stokes basket were used to rescue the victim.

These photos of the rescue were shared by the Parma Fire Department:

Brooklyn hiker rescued after falling 35 feet down cliff(Parma Fire Department)
Brooklyn hiker rescued after falling 35 feet down cliff(Parma Fire Department)
Brooklyn hiker rescued after falling 35 feet down cliff(Parma Fire Department)

