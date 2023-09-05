City of East Cleveland to discuss state investigation of Mayor, HR Director during council meeting

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation into the Mayor of East Cleveland and the Human Resources Director’s actions in police and fire affairs will be discussed during tonight’s East Cleveland City Council meeting.

According to the official agenda “State Personnel Board of Review investigation of Mayor and Human Resources Director for hiring, promoting and terminating police and fire personnel in violation of state and local civil service rules, including the chief of police; and for operating without a three person quorum since July 11, 2022″.

Mayor Brandon King is expected to speak following public remarks at the meeting as well.

Mayor King has been blamed in the past by council for a “culture of corruption” within the police and fire department’s following the 2023 indictment of multiple officers.

