Cleveland auto workers prepare to strike as UAW clashes with Big 3 in Detroit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of Cleveland-area auto workers could soon go on strike after negotiations between their union and the major automakers took a contentious turn in Detroit.

On Labor Day, the president of the United Auto Workers was joined by rank-and-file members at a rally in the motor city.

Shawn Fain, who won the UAW’s presidency this spring in the first direct election by members, has set high expectations and assured union members that they can achieve significant gains if they are willing to walk picket lines.

In his speech on Monday, Fain said that if the companies don’t come up with a fair contract, “come Sept. 14, we’re going to take action to get it by any means necessary.”

The union’s contract with the major automakers, General Motors, Ford and Chrysler parent company Stellantis, expires Sept. 14.

Two of the companies have facilities in greater Cleveland.

According to General Motors, the Parma Metal Center employs more than 900 people.

Ford employs about 3,400 workers between its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake and the Cleveland Engine Plant in Brook Park.

The local chapters of the UAW are currently preparing their members to strike.

If they do wind up picketing, they would be eligible for $500 per week in strike benefits.

Fain has characterized the contract talks with Detroit automakers as a form of war between billionaires and ordinary middle-class workers. Last month, in an act of showmanship during a Facebook Live event, Fain condemned a contract proposal from Stellantis as “trash” — and tossed a copy of it into a wastebasket, “where it belongs,” he said.

Over the past decade, the Detroit Three have emerged as robust profit-makers. They’ve collectively posted net income of $164 billion over the past decade, $20 billion of it this year. The CEOs of all three major automakers earn multiple millions in annual compensation.

Speaking last month to Ford workers at a plant in Louisville, Kentucky, Fain complained about one standard for the corporate class and another for ordinary workers.

“They get out-of-control salaries,” he said. “They get pensions they don’t even need. They get top-rate health care. They work whatever schedule they want. The majority of our members do not get a pension nowadays. It’s crazy. We get substandard health care. We don’t get to work remotely.”

The union is asking for a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay and a restoration of traditional pensions.

The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford — demands that even the UAW’s own president calls “audacious” — are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.

The automakers, which are making billions in profits, have dismissed the UAW’s wish list. They argue that its demands are unrealistic at a time of fierce competition from Tesla and lower-wage foreign automakers as the world shifts from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The wide gulf between the sides could mean a strike against one or more of the automakers, which could send already-inflated vehicle prices even higher.

