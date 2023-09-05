2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police arrest driver accused of crashing into apartment, seriously injuring 7-year-old boy

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of crashing into an apartment building on the city’s West side Monday morning and trapping a child sleeping in his bed is in custody, according to Cleveland police.

The accident happened around 2:40 a.m. Monday at the Cielo Azul Apartments in the 4000 block of Fulton Rd. in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Cleveland firefighters said it took about 20 minutes to free the seven-year-old child from underneath the pick-up truck.

The little boy is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. Family members said he suffered second-degree burns and remains in serious condition.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene.

Police have not yet released his name or any details on his arrest.

Several families have now been displaced, because the building has been deemed unsafe.

