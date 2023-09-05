Coast Guard rescues 5 people from Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coast Guard rescued five people from Lake Erie early Tuesday morning.

The rescue happened around 1 a.m. near the Voinovich Park break wall.

According to the Coast Guard, the boat struck something and began taking on water.

All five people were put on the Coast Guard boat and brought back to shore.

The Coast Guard also towed their boat back.

There were no injuries.

