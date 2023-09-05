2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Coast Guard rescues 5 people from Lake Erie

(Coast Guard)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coast Guard rescued five people from Lake Erie early Tuesday morning.

The rescue happened around 1 a.m. near the Voinovich Park break wall.

According to the Coast Guard, the boat struck something and began taking on water.

All five people were put on the Coast Guard boat and brought back to shore.

The Coast Guard also towed their boat back.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Several Northeast Ohio school districts closed Tuesday due to high heat
Double shooting at gas station
2 shot at gas station in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood
As a deadline for contract talks looms, UAW members practice picketing
Cleveland auto workers prepare to strike as UAW clashes with Big 3 in Detroit
Woman wanted for using stolen credit card in Medina Township store, police say
Woman wanted for using stolen credit card in Medina Township store, police say