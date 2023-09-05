Court hearing for man accused of accused of dumping oil, paint, and trash on North Olmsted patio

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of vandalizing a patio at the Great Northern Village Apartments last month is scheduled to be arraigned in Rocky River Municipal Court Tuesday.

North Olmsted police arrested Michael Surratt, 33, of North Ridgeville, several days after the incident.

Michael Surratt ((Source: North Olmsted police))

North Olmsted police said Surratt was identified after the story aired. He is charged with two counts of criminal mischief and one count of criminal damage.

According to police, Surratt dumped oil, paint, and trash in the middle of the night on Aug. 20.

The resident told 19 News the suspect is the same man who delivered her Uber Eats order earlier this month.

She said she reported the Uber Eats account because her food was supposed to be delivered by a woman named Helen in a Toyota Corolla and instead it was delivered by a man in an Audi.

North Olmsted police told 19 News Surratt was disgruntled because Uber fired him after the victim filed a complaint.

