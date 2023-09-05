2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Court hearing for man accused of accused of dumping oil, paint, and trash on North Olmsted patio

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of vandalizing a patio at the Great Northern Village Apartments last month is scheduled to be arraigned in Rocky River Municipal Court Tuesday.

North Olmsted police arrested Michael Surratt, 33, of North Ridgeville, several days after the incident.

Michael Surratt
Michael Surratt((Source: North Olmsted police))

North Olmsted police said Surratt was identified after the story aired. He is charged with two counts of criminal mischief and one count of criminal damage.

According to police, Surratt dumped oil, paint, and trash in the middle of the night on Aug. 20.

The resident told 19 News the suspect is the same man who delivered her Uber Eats order earlier this month.

She said she reported the Uber Eats account because her food was supposed to be delivered by a woman named Helen in a Toyota Corolla and instead it was delivered by a man in an Audi.

North Olmsted police told 19 News Surratt was disgruntled because Uber fired him after the victim filed a complaint.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Cleveland police arrest driver accused of crashing into apartment, seriously injuring 7-year-old boy
Several health agencies are seeing an influx of Ohioans who have gotten sick after eating wild...
Don’t eat the mushrooms! Ohio medical community seeing influx of sick people
Kinley Hubbard
Solon police search for missing 12-year-old girl, last seen at RTA stop in East Cleveland
Several Northeast Ohio school districts closed Tuesday due to high heat