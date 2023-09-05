Demolition begins at North Olmsted business damaged by severe storms

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been almost two weeks since the roof collapsed on the Pinball Shoppe in North Olmsted.

The building couldn’t take the heavy rain that swept through Northeast Ohio in late August.

Since that time, crews have been working around the clock to secure the area in case more of the building falls in before the demotion process.

Tuesday, one North Olmsted native set up shop right outside the perimeter.

Doug Halvacs tells 19 News he grew up in the area and wanted to see the historic landmark one last time.

“Back in the early 70s, this used to be a car parts story called Uncle Jacks. And I worked at a gas station down the street and we used to come down here for car parts, blah, blah, blah. It’s just interesting. I’m kind of a North Olmsted historian and I’m trying to get a couple of bricks for my collection,” he said.

North Olmsted city leaders tell 19 News the demolition will happen in three phases, starting with the roof.

19 News cameras were rolling as they started Phase 1 Tuesday afternoon.

Phase 2 will be for the owners to get inside and see if they can salvage anything.

Phase 3 will be to demolish the building but there’s no timeline on when that will happen.

19 News reached out to the owners but they did not respond. They posted on social media that they plan to rebuild and recover.

Many in the community are offering support for the local landmark saying, there’s a silver lining through this storm and that they’ll be here throughout.

“It’s kind of sad. I’m a couple of doors down. I’ve been following this since the storm and thank God no one was hurt in there,” said Halvacs.

The roads surrounding the building will remain closed as this process continues.

The mayor’s office tells 19 News there’s no date set in stone for when the process will be completed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.