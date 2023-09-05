Elyria police identify man fatally shot in newspaper parking lot

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police have identified the man fatally shot early Saturday near the The Chronicle Telegram.

Isael Eduardo Rios, 24, of Lorain, was pronounced dead after being taken to University Hospitals.

PREVIOUS STORY: Elyria police investigate 2 shootings over holiday weekend

According to police, the shooting happened around 3:12 am on East Avenue in the newspaper parking lot.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released.

This is one of two shootings that happened over the holiday weekend in Elyria.

Anyone with information on these shooting is asked to contact Detective Larson at 440-326-1211 or jlarson@cityofelyria.org.

You may also submit an anonymous tip by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 84741.

