2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Elyria police identify man fatally shot in newspaper parking lot

Elyria police investigate 2 shootings over holiday weekend
Elyria police investigate 2 shootings over holiday weekend(WOIO19)
By Maddi Hebebrand and Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police have identified the man fatally shot early Saturday near the The Chronicle Telegram.

Isael Eduardo Rios, 24, of Lorain, was pronounced dead after being taken to University Hospitals.

PREVIOUS STORY: Elyria police investigate 2 shootings over holiday weekend

According to police, the shooting happened around 3:12 am on East Avenue in the newspaper parking lot.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released.

This is one of two shootings that happened over the holiday weekend in Elyria.

Anyone with information on these shooting is asked to contact Detective Larson at 440-326-1211 or jlarson@cityofelyria.org.

You may also submit an anonymous tip by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 84741.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Kinley Hubbard
Solon police search for missing 12-year-old girl, last seen at RTA stop in East Cleveland
56 people arrested during 3 month violent crime crackdown in Cleveland
Teen caught driving 50 MPH above speed limit in Ashland County
Teen caught driving 50 MPH over speed limit in Ashland County
Several Northeast Ohio school districts closed Tuesday due to high heat