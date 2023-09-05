Euclid apartment tenants want old parking spaces back, say they’re forced to park nearly half a mile away

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A parking problem has Euclid apartment tenants in an uproar.

Some spots are no longer free, forcing families to park up to half a mile away.

At night and in this heat, they say it’s a safety issue.

“I work late, I get off, I gotta walk a mile or more unless I get this reserved ticket on my car,” said Tenant Willie Scott.

Tenants at Normandy Towers off Lakeshore Boulevard are upset and frustrated with a problem plaguing them for the last month.

Parking spaces in the outdoor parking lot that used to be free are now reserved. They cost $30 dollars a month.

One of the other alternatives: find a space a half a mile down the road on Lakeshore Boulevard.

Repairs are being done to the regular parking deck, causing management to restrict some of the outdoor lot.

“You have a lot of elderly people on the property who are concerned about the parking,” said Tenant Ty Foreman. “They have health conditions. They can’t walk back and forth up and down the street and things like that.”

If you park at the Towers without a blue parking decal, you’ll pay the price.

“If you don’t get a blue sticker on your car, they’re going to tow it out of here,” said Scott.

“$175 dollars is a huge inconvenience to a household just asking someone to pay that to get their vehicle,” said Foreman. “You have to take off work, you have to catch an uber or ask for a ride or borrow someone’s vehicle trying to go up there and get your vehicle back. That’s quite the hassle.”

Even worse, some tenants say there’s now a waiting list just to get a blue decal.

So we reached out to Normandy Towers Management to see if they could confirm this and if they’re aware of tenants safety concerns.

They sent us this statement:

Dear Ms. Wilson, The vast majority of Normandy Towers’ residents appreciate that Normandy Towers consistently invests in and renovates our property: from new roofs to new boilers, from new HVAC units and new windows to new elevators, from newly resurfacing our outdoor parking lot to currently renovating our parking deck. All of our residents are aware of the recent parking deck collapse at a nearby property on Lakeshore Boulevard. The vast majority of our residents are very appreciative that Normandy Towers is proactive and had already begun renovating our parking deck prior to that horrible deck collapse. Garage parking at Normandy Towers is offered at $60/month. We initially offered optional reserved parking to our 50 residents who were temporarily displaced from the garage during the parking deck repairs at a rate of $30/month, which in our opinion is more than fair. 49 of the 50 residents opted in. We then offered optional reserved parking at the same $30/month rate to all residents on a first-come, first-served basis, and an additional 98 spaces on our surface lot were rented, and designated and clearly marked as reserved parking. No resident was required to pay for reserved parking. In fact, we currently have 61 free-of-charge, non-reserved parking spaces available onsite (deck spaces D1-D44 and outdoor lot spaces L154-L170). As you noted, we have a long waitlist of tenants who would like us to convert the remaining 61 spaces to reserved parking so that they, too, can have a reserved parking space. Normandy Towers deliberately kept 61 parking spaces as non-reserved so whoever chose not to reserve a parking space still has an opportunity to park onsite in one of the 61 free-of-charge, non-reserved parking spaces. That said, we are certainly able to convert these remaining 61 spaces into reserved parking spaces if the majority of our residents wish us to do so. Prior to commencing the parking deck renovation, Normandy Towers made every effort to obtain offsite parking as close to our property as possible, and notified residents of the locations of offsite parking. See attached pdf. When we resurfaced our outdoor parking lot in 2019, the City of Euclid was kind enough to allow Normandy residents to park in the City-owned vacant lot immediately adjacent to Normandy Towers. We had hoped that our residents would again be able park in that same lot now, but the City of Euclid is beginning construction imminently on that lot. In lieu of the adjacent lot, The City of Euclid is allowing our residents to park in their vacant lot located at 23750 Lakeshore Boulevard. We too wish this lot was closer to our property and, as such, explored every other alternative to obtain more convenient parking for our residents. Happily, as detailed in the attached pdf which has been provided to all residents, the River of Life Ministries across the street at 24600 Lakeshore Boulevard is allowing Normandy residents to park in their lot, and we are very appreciative of their kindness. We contacted nearby multifamily properties Harbor Crest and Waters Edge for permission to use their respective parking lots, but were told that their parking lots are both full. We contacted the New Life Church, located directly across the street from Normandy Towers at 24950 Lakeshore Boulevard, multiple times for permission to use their parking lot, but unfortunately, that Church declined to assist us, which we respect is their right. Perhaps if a good number of courteous Normandy residents contact the New Life Church, they might still change their mind and grant permission for Normandy residents to use their parking lot. We have made every effort to accommodate our residents to the very best of our ability and, again, trust that the majority of our residents appreciate our ongoing commitment to maintain the high standard of quality and service that Normandy Towers is known for.

The mayor and law director say the city already donated space for Normandy Towers residents to park at.

Now, it’s up to Normandy to make arrangements for its tenants and offer better solutions.

Families hope it’s sooner, rather than later before this inconvenience becomes something much worse.

According to a paper given to tenants, the parking project is expected to take around three months.

