Federal, local partners release results of summer violent crime reduction initiative in Cleveland

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Various federal, state and local law enforcement partners worked together this summer to reduce the alarming amount of violent crime in the city.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Rebecca Lutzko and ATF Director Steven Dettelbach will announce the results of the initiative.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced he is deploying state resources to help Cleveland police in their effort to bring down crime.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley will also be at the news conference.

OSHP to help CPD
RELATED: Cleveland mayor announces plan to combat crime, enhance police department

In July, the city unveiled Bibb’s Raising Investment in Safety for Everyone (RISE) Initiative, which is a comprehensive plan that outlines the city’s ramped up efforts to tackle crime and violence through “aggressive enforcement and increased police visibility,” as well as leveraging partnerships with outside agencies like the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshals Service.

