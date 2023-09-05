Federal, local partners release results of summer violent crime reduction initiative in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Various federal, state and local law enforcement partners worked together this summer to reduce the alarming amount of violent crime in the city.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Rebecca Lutzko and ATF Director Steven Dettelbach will announce the results of the initiative.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley will also be at the news conference.

In July, the city unveiled Bibb’s Raising Investment in Safety for Everyone (RISE) Initiative, which is a comprehensive plan that outlines the city’s ramped up efforts to tackle crime and violence through “aggressive enforcement and increased police visibility,” as well as leveraging partnerships with outside agencies like the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.