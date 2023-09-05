Fire shuts down SR-44 in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A mile-long stretch of SR-44 in Portage County was shut down due to a fire, the Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of SR-44 were blocked between Lake Rockwell Road and Dawley Road.

First responders reopened SR-44 by 7:45 p.m.

Details of the structure fire are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

