2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Fire shuts down SR-44 in Portage County

Fire shuts down SR-44 in Portage County
Fire shuts down SR-44 in Portage County(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A mile-long stretch of SR-44 in Portage County was shut down due to a fire, the Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of SR-44 were blocked between Lake Rockwell Road and Dawley Road.

First responders reopened SR-44 by 7:45 p.m.

Details of the structure fire are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

I-90 has since re-opened following the crash.
Cleveland Fire: 2 adults, 2 children hurt in wrong-way crash on I-90
Ohio City’s Market Avenue permanently closed to vehicular traffic
Ohio City’s Market Avenue permanently closed to vehicular traffic
Geneva City School bus involved in Gates Mills car crash
Geneva High School bus carrying volleyball team involved in Gates Mills crash
Water main break triggers closure of Parma intersection