Green firefighters save 2 cats from New Franklin fire

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters in Green saved the lives of two furry friends, according to a post from the department.

The department said they responded to New Franklin for a structure fire, and when they arrived found the two cats struggling to breathe.

Green firefighters save cats, give oxygen (Source: Green Fire)

Firefighters gave the pets oxygen and first aid, noting that they are trained to save the lives of both humans and animals.

“When responding to a fire, we will do our best to save any pets or animals we encounter inside the building,” the department said. “As of today that makes two cats, one squirrel and a dozen ducks so far this year.”

Green firefighters save cats, give oxygen (Source: Green Fire)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.