Green firefighters save 2 cats from New Franklin fire

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters in Green saved the lives of two furry friends, according to a post from the department.

The department said they responded to New Franklin for a structure fire, and when they arrived found the two cats struggling to breathe.

Firefighters gave the pets oxygen and first aid, noting that they are trained to save the lives of both humans and animals.

“When responding to a fire, we will do our best to save any pets or animals we encounter inside the building,” the department said. “As of today that makes two cats, one squirrel and a dozen ducks so far this year.”

