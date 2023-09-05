2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man accused of killing pregnant sister, her husband at Maple Heights park to face judge

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant sister and her husband at Stafford Park in Maple Heights Monday is expected to be arraigned in Garfield Heights Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

Maple Heights police said the man, who name has not been released, was taken into the custody after the shooting.

According to officers, the family members started fighting around 3:15 p.m.

The victims walked to the parking lot to leave, when police said the shooter opened fire, killing the 30-year-old pregnant woman and grazing a 13-year-old.

The 31-year-old husband ran to a nearby pavilion to try and escape, but was shot and killed in the bathroom, said police.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Trea Carter, of Parma.

“We have preliminary reports that there was a long-standing feud between the shooter and these two parties that he engaged,” said Maple Heights Police Chief Todd Hansen. “I think the juvenile was hit by chance. I don’t think the juvenile was targeted he just happened to be close to the female but yeah there are some family relations in the group.”

