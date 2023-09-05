MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor firefighters saved the day for a little fawn who “got a little too curious” and got themselves stuck in a fence.

Firefighters were called to help the morning of Sept. 4.

Lucky for Bambi, the Station 5 engine crew was able to free the fawn, according to MFD.

MFD confirmed the rescued fawn did not suffer any injuries.

“The baby deer was very fawned of their assistance,” the Mentor Fire Department joked.

Mentor firefighters save curious fawn stuck in fence (Mentor Fire Department)

