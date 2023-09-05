2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Mentor firefighters save curious fawn stuck in fence

Mentor firefighters save curious fawn stuck in fence
Mentor firefighters save curious fawn stuck in fence(Mentor Fire Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor firefighters saved the day for a little fawn who “got a little too curious” and got themselves stuck in a fence.

Firefighters were called to help the morning of Sept. 4.

Lucky for Bambi, the Station 5 engine crew was able to free the fawn, according to MFD.

MFD confirmed the rescued fawn did not suffer any injuries.

“The baby deer was very fawned of their assistance,” the Mentor Fire Department joked.

Mentor firefighters save curious fawn stuck in fence
Mentor firefighters save curious fawn stuck in fence(Mentor Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Bigman’s Food Bank Community Meeting
Cleveland residents hopeful food pantry will reopen soon
Cleveland Firefighters host ‘Fill The Boot’ fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association
Cleveland Firefighters host ‘Fill The Boot’ fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association
Cleveland community bands together after food bank closure
Cleveland community bands together after food bank closure
Brightview employees celebrate 1 year anniversary
Elyria addiction treatment center celebrates 1 year