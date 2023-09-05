Northeast Ohio Weather: Heat and humidity continues today; relief on the way later this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday will be another hot and humid day with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

There is also an AIR QUALITY ALERT due to ground level ozone. When this happens, it’s usually because the stagnant heat and humidity create a lot of dust particles that are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

This is in effect until midnight tonight.

Sunshine, heat and humidity return on Wednesday with highs approaching 90 degrees once again.

Wednesday afternoon and overnight may include showers and thunder.

Under partly cloudy skies on Thursday, expect scattered showers and storms with highs around 80.

Friday promises partly cloudy skies and highs only in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend outlook looks much more “fall-like” with highs in the low to middle 70s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.