2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Heat and humidity continues today; relief on the way later this week

"Feels like" temperatures in the low to middle 90s again today
"Feels like" temperatures in the low to middle 90s again today(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday will be another hot and humid day with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

There is also an AIR QUALITY ALERT due to ground level ozone. When this happens, it’s usually because the stagnant heat and humidity create a lot of dust particles that are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

This is in effect until midnight tonight.

Sunshine, heat and humidity return on Wednesday with highs approaching 90 degrees once again.

Wednesday afternoon and overnight may include showers and thunder.

Under partly cloudy skies on Thursday, expect scattered showers and storms with highs around 80.

Friday promises partly cloudy skies and highs only in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend outlook looks much more “fall-like” with highs in the low to middle 70s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast September 4, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast September 4, 2023

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast September 4, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast September 4, 2023
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cranking up the heat and humidity
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cranking up the heat and humidity
19 First Alert Forecast Sept 3, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast September 3, 2023
Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot and humid ‘unofficial’ end of summer
Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot and humid ‘unofficial’ end of summer