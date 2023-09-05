2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Officials identify human remains found by children at summer camp

Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River. (SOURCE: WGGB)
By Ryan Trowbridge, Maria Wilson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/Gray News) – Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River.

The skeletal remains were found on Aug. 23 by a group of children from a summer program that was exploring an island between Greenfield and Montague in Massachusetts.

The children were from a summer camp and notified an adult chaperone after they discovered the human skeletal remains.

Officials said the remains were identified as those of Brian Cornwell, of Greenfield. Cornwell was 57 years old when he was reported missing in December 2020.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might be helpful is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police detectives at 413-774-3186.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Fire shuts down SR-44 in Portage County
Fire shuts down SR-44 in Portage County
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in the...
Colorado, Duke surge into the AP Top 25 after huge upsets; Florida State climbs into top five
FILE - A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building,...
Kansas newspaper’s lawyer says police didn’t follow warrant in last month’s newsroom search
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
No longer stranded, tens of thousands clean up and head home after Burning Man floods