Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland receives 16,000 pounds of donated food to help local families

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland on Euclid Avenue received a massive food donation of 16,000 pounds from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

“We thought it would be great if we had a food drive that could help food scarcity. That is one of the greatest negative impacts in our society and in Cleveland,” said Mike Snyder, Stake President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

According to Joel Ashcraft with the Salvation Army, nearly 20% of the community in Cuyahoga County is facing food insecurity.

“This food is going to go to those who need it the absolute most,” said Joel Ashcraft.

The 16,000 pounds of food is being distributed to five different sites across the city, including East Cleveland, Miles Park, Collinwood, and West Park.

“We’ve got our core and community centers strategically placed all across this city to make sure that we serve every single zip code and neighborhood within the city of Cleveland,” said Ashcraft. “We want to make sure that every single person has the opportunity to eat. There is no reason in a community as beautiful as Cleveland, for anyone to ever go to bed hungry.”

This donation is just the first delivery of many the Church plans to make between now and Christmas.

They are hoping to provide 80 to 100 tons of food in time for the holidays.

“We spoke about it as a church and as we spoke about how we can help. We thought how can we impact positively those living in our communities with us. Not just members of our faith, but members of other faiths who are struggling with the same things our members are struggling with,” said Snyder.

The Salvation Army said these donations come at a critical time of year as families face increased costs of food, inflation continues to rise, and wages remain stagnant.

