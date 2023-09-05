2 Strong 4 Bullies
Several Northeast Ohio school districts closed Tuesday due to high heat

(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand and Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local school districts cancelled classes Tuesday due to the excessive heat.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Northeast Ohio Weather: Heat and humidity continues today; relief on the way later this week

Below is a list of the cancellations:

  • Parma City Schools
  • Garfield Heights City Schools
  • Bedford City School District
  • Holy Family Elementary School
  • All Avon Lake City Schools Elementary Schools and Learwood Middle School

