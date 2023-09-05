Several Northeast Ohio school districts closed Tuesday due to high heat

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local school districts cancelled classes Tuesday due to the excessive heat.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Below is a list of the cancellations:

Parma City Schools

Garfield Heights City Schools

Bedford City School District

Holy Family Elementary School

All Avon Lake City Schools Elementary Schools and Learwood Middle School

