Several Northeast Ohio school districts closed Tuesday due to high heat
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local school districts cancelled classes Tuesday due to the excessive heat.
Temperatures are expected to reach around 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
Below is a list of the cancellations:
- Parma City Schools
- Garfield Heights City Schools
- Bedford City School District
- Holy Family Elementary School
- All Avon Lake City Schools Elementary Schools and Learwood Middle School
