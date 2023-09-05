Solon police search for missing 12-year-old girl, last seen at RTA stop in East Cleveland

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old Solon girl who went missing Monday morning has still not been found, said Solon police.

Officers are asking for the community’s help in locating Kinley Hubbard.

According to police, Hubbard left her home around 6 a.m. Monday and boarded a bus.

The RTA bus dropped off Hubbard at the Stokes/Windermere station in the 143000 block of Euclid Ave. in East Cleveland at 8:38 a.m. Monday.

Police said she is believed to be attempting to travel to Chicago or California.

Hubbard was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black spandex shorts and carrying a light colored backpack.

Anyone with information is to call the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.

