Teen caught driving 50 MPH over speed limit in Ashland County
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio troopers taught a teen driver an important lesson last week: Speeding will get you pulled over.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a sergeant clocked a young driver going 119 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on Interstate 71 in Ashland County.
Troopers noted that unsafe speed - nearly 50 MPH over the limit in this case - is the leading cause of deadly, at-fault crashes involving young drivers.
