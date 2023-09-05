Teen caught driving 50 MPH over speed limit in Ashland County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio troopers taught a teen driver an important lesson last week: Speeding will get you pulled over.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a sergeant clocked a young driver going 119 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on Interstate 71 in Ashland County.

Troopers noted that unsafe speed - nearly 50 MPH over the limit in this case - is the leading cause of deadly, at-fault crashes involving young drivers.

Last week, an @OSHP Ashland Post Sergeant stopped this juvenile driver for going 119 mph in a 70 mph zone on IR-71 in Perry Township, Ashland County...almost 50 mph over the speed limit! 👀The leading cause of fatal at-fault, youthful driver crashes is unsafe speed. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/ieUWeZRQDH — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) September 5, 2023

