Victim robbed in Akron after ATM withdrawal at Circle K

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say officers are seeking to identify a person of interest after a victim reported being robbed of his ATM withdrawal.

The theft took place around 10:25 a.m. Friday on Eastlawn Avenue, just a few blocks from the Circle K on Darrow Road.

Police say the 35-year-old victim reported he withdrew money from the ATM and left the gas station before a man armed with a gun approached him from behind.

He told officers the man demanded the money and then ran away.

Police say the man below is a person of interest in the robbery, and officers need help identifying him.

Victim robbed in Akron after ATM withdrawal at gas station (Source: Akron police)

The victim described the person of interest as a male between 17 and 20 years old and about 5-foot-7.

According to police, he wore a black Kappa sweatshirt and blue Crocs.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with tips should contact police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with your tips at 274637.

