Victim robbed in Akron after ATM withdrawal at Circle K

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say officers are seeking to identify a person of interest after a victim reported being robbed of his ATM withdrawal.

The theft took place around 10:25 a.m. Friday on Eastlawn Avenue, just a few blocks from the Circle K on Darrow Road.

Police say the 35-year-old victim reported he withdrew money from the ATM and left the gas station before a man armed with a gun approached him from behind.

He told officers the man demanded the money and then ran away.

Police say the man below is a person of interest in the robbery, and officers need help identifying him.

Victim robbed in Akron after ATM withdrawal at gas station
Victim robbed in Akron after ATM withdrawal at gas station(Source: Akron police)

The victim described the person of interest as a male between 17 and 20 years old and about 5-foot-7.

According to police, he wore a black Kappa sweatshirt and blue Crocs.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with tips should contact police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with your tips at 274637.

