Westlake police ask for public’s help to identify armed man seen looking in windows of a home

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man armed with a handgun and a long stake-type object was captured on surveillance video early Tuesday morning looking into the windows of a home.

According to Westlake police, this happened in a backyard on Marview Drive around 2:15 a.m.

Police added they are also investigating a burglary in the area that may be connected.

If you have any information, video of the male or suspicious vehicle in the area or know who this is, police ask that you call 440-871-3311. You may remain anonymous.

The case number is 2322455 and is being investigated by Det Sgt Lea.

