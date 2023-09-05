MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman’s wallet was stolen from a Medina Township store, police said, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

A customer reported her wallet was stolen while she was shopping at a retail store in the 3800 block of Stonegate Drive in Medina Township on Aug. 20, according to the Medina Township Police Department.

The wallet contained the victim’s personal identification, credit cards, and cash, according to MTPD.

Shortly after the wallet was stolen, surveillance footage from a Medina Township business in the 4100 block of Pearl Road caught an unidentified woman using the victim’s stolen credit card to purchase merchandise, MTPD stated.

Detectives asked the community to help identify the suspect involved in this theft and subsequent unauthorized credit card usage, MTPD stated.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Medina Township Police Department:

Woman wanted for using stolen credit card in Medina Township store, police say (Medina Township Police Department)

If you recognize her or have any other information on this incident, call Medina Township Police Department Det. Oyler immediately at 330-723-1408 ext. 1511, or email moyler@mtpd.net.

Reference case #150-23-613 with your tips.

